Curious case of ‘South Group’ in excise scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 28

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in their chargesheets filed against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have mentioned that one “South Group” pumped in money to tweak the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The CBI has mentioned that the Group of Ministers (GoM) of the Delhi Government met in February 2021. In the first week of March 2021, AAP’s media head Vijay Nair had met with representatives of liquor manufacturers seeking a favourable excise policy. Nair also allegedly met the “South Group”.

The ED, in its chargesheet, alleged that Nair received kickbacks on behalf of AAP leaders amounting to Rs 100 crore from the “South Group”.

The CBI claimed that phone chats show that “South Group” was involved in tweaking the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The GoM note dated March 15, 2021, seized from Sisodia’s computer, showed that a profit margin of five per cent was proposed for manufacturers.

From March 14 to 17, 2021, the “South Group” stayed at a hotel in Delhi and used the business centre of the hotel to take photocopies of the excise policy document, the CBI has found.

On March 18, 2021, Sisodia handed over a draft of the GoM’s recommendation on the excise policy to his then Secretary C Arvind.

The draft mentioned 12 per cent profit for wholesalers and higher turnover eligibility for wholesalers. This was included in the final report of the GoM.

The “South Group” was given 65 per cent stake in IndoSpirits, the company which controlled liquor distribution in Delhi, in collusion with accused Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director of IndoSpirits, the ED has alleged.

The ED also alleged “against the kickbacks paid, the South Group secured uninhibited access, (enjoyed) undue favours, attained stakes in established wholesale businesses and multiple retail zones (over and above what was allowed in the policy)”.