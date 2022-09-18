Custodial death: 7 Bihar cops hurt in mob attack

PTI

Katihar, September 17

Seven policemen, including two SHOs, were critically injured after a group of villagers attacked a police station in Bihar’s Katihar on Saturday, hours after the death of a man allegedly in custody.

Hundreds of villagers went on the rampage in Pranpur police station and damaged vehicles parked on the premises after 40-year-old Pramod Kumar Singh was found dead in the lockup. He was arrested on Friday for possessing bottles of liquor in dry Bihar.

As the news of Singh’s death spread, villagers armed with sticks and iron rods attacked the police station and injured the policemen.