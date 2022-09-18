Custodial death: 7 Bihar cops hurt in mob attack

Katihar, September 17
Seven policemen, including two SHOs, were critically injured after a group of villagers attacked a police station in Bihar’s Katihar on Saturday, hours after the death of a man allegedly in custody.
Hundreds of villagers went on the rampage in Pranpur police station and damaged vehicles parked on the premises after 40-year-old Pramod Kumar Singh was found dead in the lockup. He was arrested on Friday for possessing bottles of liquor in dry Bihar.
As the news of Singh’s death spread, villagers armed with sticks and iron rods attacked the police station and injured the policemen.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No complete pullback for now
Troops along LAC a new normal | Several border disputes unre...
Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets
Poses threat to Dagera bridge over Neugal
Congress retains Timisgam in Ladakh council bypoll
People angry as BJP not protecting their rights, says Congre...