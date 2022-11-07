Cut cash spending limit to Rs 2,000, Election Commission tells govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 6

Aiming to ensure greater transparency in the electoral process, the Election Commission has written to the government suggesting to reduce the amount a candidate contesting polls can pay in cash for campaign-related expenditure from the existing Rs 10,000 to Rs 2,000.

Sources say the poll panel has recommended that the Conduct of Election Rules should be amended to ensure that all cash payments in excess of Rs 2,000 made to a person or entity for election-related expenses are made either through account payee cheques or online and digital means.

As per the existing rules, the candidates are required to make all payments in excess of Rs 10,000 through cheque, draft or bank transfer from the bank account opened exclusively for the purpose of election expenditure. According to the EC’s instructions, candidates have to open a separate bank account exclusively for election expenditure purposes, at least one day before filing of nomination.

Candidates also have to maintain day-to-day accounts, cash book and bank book from the date of filing of nomination to the date of declaration of results (both dates inclusive).

They have to include all expenses incurred on the date of filing of nomination as well. A candidate has to submit the election expenditure account to the District Election Officer within 30 days of the poll results.