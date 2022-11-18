CV Ananda Bose appointed West Bengal Governor

PTI

New Delhi: CV Ananda Bose was on Thursday appointed Governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of office. PTI

ED Director Sanjay Mishra gets third extension

New Delhi: The government on Thursday issued an order extending the tenure of ED Director Sanjay K Mishra (62) by a year. The 1984-batch IRS Officer has been granted his third extension till November 18, 2023. TNS

Now, search for brand, small biz on WhatsApp

San Francisco: WhatsApp on Thursday announced new features for a better commerce experience. “People can now search for a brand or a small biz right on WhatsApp,” said Mark Zuckerberg. IANS

No duty on import of cars by Governors

new delhi: The Centre on Thursday issued a notification exempting cars imported by Governors from payment of customs duty. The notification, which has been issued in “public interest”, will come into force from Friday. It said, “Motor cars for the use of Governors have been exempted from customs duty.” — TNS

Syrian minister on five-day India visit

New Delhi: Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad arrived here on Thursday on a five-day visit during which he will call on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his counterpart S Jaishankar. India has maintained steady ties with Syria despite the civil war and maintained its mission in Damascus. — TNS

ED questions Soren in illegal mining case

New Delhi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning and recorded his statement under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with a case linked to illegal mining in the state. TNS

Police clearance not needed for Saudi visa

New Delhi: Indians will no longer be required to submit a police clearance certificate for obtaining a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia, the embassy of that country announced on Thursday. It said the decision was part of efforts to strengthen relations. TNS

Lankan navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen

Colombo: The Sri Lanka navy has caught 14 Indian fishermen for “poaching” in Lankan waters. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin told the Central Government that counter measures were needed as fishing rights were being infringed upon.