CV Ananda Bose appointed West Bengal Governor

New Delhi: CV Ananda Bose was on Thursday appointed Governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of office. PTI
ED Director Sanjay Mishra gets third extension
New Delhi: The government on Thursday issued an order extending the tenure of ED Director Sanjay K Mishra (62) by a year. The 1984-batch IRS Officer has been granted his third extension till November 18, 2023. TNS
Now, search for brand, small biz on WhatsApp
San Francisco: WhatsApp on Thursday announced new features for a better commerce experience. “People can now search for a brand or a small biz right on WhatsApp,” said Mark Zuckerberg. IANS
No duty on import of cars by Governors
new delhi: The Centre on Thursday issued a notification exempting cars imported by Governors from payment of customs duty. The notification, which has been issued in “public interest”, will come into force from Friday. It said, “Motor cars for the use of Governors have been exempted from customs duty.” — TNS
Syrian minister on five-day India visit
New Delhi: Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad arrived here on Thursday on a five-day visit during which he will call on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his counterpart S Jaishankar. India has maintained steady ties with Syria despite the civil war and maintained its mission in Damascus. — TNS
ED questions Soren in illegal mining case
New Delhi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning and recorded his statement under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with a case linked to illegal mining in the state. TNS
Police clearance not needed for Saudi visa
New Delhi: Indians will no longer be required to submit a police clearance certificate for obtaining a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia, the embassy of that country announced on Thursday. It said the decision was part of efforts to strengthen relations. TNS
Lankan navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen
Colombo: The Sri Lanka navy has caught 14 Indian fishermen for “poaching” in Lankan waters. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin told the Central Government that counter measures were needed as fishing rights were being infringed upon.
Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court
Congress calls it belated wisdom
COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels
Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels
US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue
Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...
2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing
Six accused now in police custody