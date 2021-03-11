CWG scam: CBI to seek Chinese man Jiashu Zhao's extradition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 9

The CBI is preparing to approach the Interpol again for the extradition of Jiashu Zhao, a Chinese national wanted in connection with one of the 2010 Commonwealth Games scam cases related to the upgrade of Delhi’s Shivaji Stadium.

The case pertains to alleged corruption in the upgrade of Shivaji Stadium for the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Officials said the agency had till now failed in its efforts to get a red notice issued by Interpol against Zhao, an alleged representative of China Railway Shisiju Group Corporation in India involved in the case.

The CBI could not execute non-bailable warrants against him in the absence of a mutual legal assistance treaty between India and China, the officials said, while refusing to divulge details with regard to the number of attempts made earlier to secure a red notice from the Interpol in last three years.

Zhao has been named an accused along with senior NDMC officials in a chargesheet filed by the CBI in connection with the case, they said, adding that the competent authority had declined to grant sanction to prosecute then North Delhi Municipal Corporation Chairman Parimal Rai in the case.

