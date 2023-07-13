Cybercrime major global threat: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 12

Stressing cybercrimes pose a major threat to the security of citizens across the globe in a rapidly advancing borderless digital arena, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today asked for a reliable global partnership to combat the menace effectively.

This, the Home Minister said a day before he is scheduled to inaugurate the two-day G20 conference on ‘Crime and Security in the Age of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Metaverse’ beginning in Gurugram on Thursday. In an official statement, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which is organising the event, said, the conference would bring together over 900 participants from G20 countries, nine special invitee countries, international bodies, technology leaders and domain experts from India and across the world. Shah in a tweet said, “In a rapidly advancing borderless digital arena, cybercrimes, especially cyber frauds, pose a major threat to the security of citizens across the globe. A reliable global partnership is the key to effectively combatting this menace.” The home minister further said that the G20 conference on cybersecurity would witness rigorous brainstorming among G20 countries, nine special invitee countries, and domain experts. “The conference will emphasise global partnerships to counter cybercrimes and pave the way for safer cyberspace by addressing a wide range of cybersecurity concerns,” he added.

#Amit Shah #cyber crime