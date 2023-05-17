Cybercriminal poses as former Delhi Police Commissioner, dupes 75-year-old man of over Rs 7 lakh

PTI

New Delhi, May 17

In a case of sextortion, a 75-year-old resident of Vasant Kunj was defrauded of Rs 7.34 lakh by a group of cybercriminals, one of whom posed as former Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

The cyber scammers trapped K N Joshi by using the modus operandi of obscene video chat followed by a call for extortion.

Joshi, in his complaint with the Delhi Police, has said that on January 15, he received a message saying “hello” from a woman who introduced herself as Anjali Sharma.

She then asked for a video call and appeared nude, he said in his complaint, adding, “in a few minutes the call was disconnected.”

Two days later on January 17, she shared a morphed obscene video of Joshi and threatened that if he didn’t pay Rs 61,000, she would make it viral on social media. Joshi said that he immediately blocked the number.

A police officer, privy to the investigation, said that Joshi paid Rs 7,34,500 in total on three different dates.

The police officer added, “In these types of cybercrime, fraudsters use recorded obscene videos of women which they play on video call to people. Initially people think that they have got a call from a woman. In the recorded call, these women ask people to undress or indulge into some obscene act. When they do that, these criminals record it and share it back to the people threatening that if they don’t pay money, it would be made viral on social media.”

According to him, there have been cases in which people merely received calls but refused to indulge in any obscene act. “Even then, they recorded the video of such people, morphed it and made it obscene. They shared it back to people asking them to pay, otherwise they would make it viral on social media,” he said.

“They use the name of senior police officers to threaten people. In some cases, they dressed as cops and made video calls asking them to pay huge money,” he added. The police have launched a probe hoping to get some breakthrough very soon.

Asthana retired as the Delhi Police Commissioner in July 2022.