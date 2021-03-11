Cyclone Asani to weaken on nearing coast

Severe cyclonic storm Asani will weaken gradually into a cyclone in the next 24 hours
Asani packed gale-force winds up to 120 kmph, moving towards the east coast bringing along heavy rain
It is expected to move north westwards till Tuesday and reach west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.
Subsequently, it is likely to recurve north-northeastward on reaching near the shore and weaken gradually.
