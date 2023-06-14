Cyclone Biparjoy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to three Service Chiefs

New Delhi, June 14
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday spoke to the three Service Chiefs and reviewed the preparations of the Armed Forces to deal with the impact of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.
After reviewing the preparations, Singh said the Armed Forces are ready to provide every possible assistance to civil authorities in tackling any situation or contingency that may arise due to the cyclone.
“Spoke to all three Service Chiefs and reviewed the preparedness of the Armed Forces for the landfall of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’,” Singh said on Twitter.
“The Armed Forces are ready to provide every possible assistance to civil authorities in tackling any situation or contingency due to the cyclone,” he said.
Cyclone Biparjoy is approaching the Gujarat coast, and is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin that the intensity of rainfall would increase as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast on June 15, with isolated places in the districts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar likely to witness extremely heavy rains. PTI
