Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 16

The intensity of cyclone Biparjoy has reduced from “very severe” to “severe” after the storm made landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat on Thursday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Kutch worst-hit About 40% of the villages facing power cut are in Kutch

The road network is clear; cellphone network ‘still intact’

About 500 huts damaged, while about 800 trees uprooted

The weather department said the cyclone had now moved from sea to land and was centred towards Saurashtra-Kutch, adding that heavy rains were expected in Rajasthan today.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief Atul Karwal today said not a single life was lost after cyclone Biparjoy made a landfall in Gujarat, but 23 persons were injured and electricity supply was disrupted in about 1,000 villages in the state.

Karwal told the media that while two lives were lost before the cyclone made landfall, not a single life was lost post the landfall in Gujarat.

A tree branch that fell on a road amid gusty wind in Bhuj on Friday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar on Friday to take stock of the situation. District Collectors of affected areas have been asked to conduct surveys to assess the damage in their districts.

Parts of Delhi received light rain and strong winds this afternoon, which the weather department said was an impact of the cyclone.

The IMD said that there was a possibility of light-moderate to heavy rain in some places in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the northern parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the weekend.

23 injured 54,000 relocated 80,000 power poles damaged (Bhuj)

The NDRF chief about 1,000 villages were facing electricity disruption in the state and about 40 per cent of these villages were in Kutch district that bore the maximum brunt.

“About 500 “kutcha” houses or huts have been damaged, while about 800 trees have been uprooted or hit. Our teams and those from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working to normalise the situation,” Karwal said.

The DG said the road network in Gujarat was by and large clear and the cellphone network was “still intact”.

Except for Rajkot, no place in Gujarat is experiencing heavy rains and the winds are blowing at a speed of about 90-100 kmph in Kutch. In the rest of the regions of the state, the wind speed was about 40-70 kmph, the NDRF chief said.