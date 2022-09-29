DA for central staff hiked 4%

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 28

The Union Cabinet today approved 4 per cent additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to central government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1 with an estimated addition financial implication of Rs 6,591.36 crore per annum.

The decision will benefit about 50 lakh central government employees and over 61 lakh pensioners.

The central government employees and pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) respectively, with effect from July 1, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said at a press briefing here.