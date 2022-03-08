Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years

PTI

New Delhi, March 8

India logged 3,993 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 662 days, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,29,71,308, while the active cases dipped to 49,948, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,210 with 108 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate further improved to 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 4,170 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.46 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.68 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,06,150 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.2 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 179.13 crore.

The 108 new fatalities include 83 from Kerala and five from Karnataka.

A total of 5,15,210 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,740 from Maharashtra, 66,263 from Kerala, 39,996 from Karnataka, 38,017 from Tamil Nadu, 26,137 from Delhi, 23,476 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,180 from West Bengal.