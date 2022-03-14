Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years

PTI

New Delhi, March 14

India saw a further dip in daily Covid cases as 2,503 new infections were recorded, the lowest since May 2020, while the active cases dipped to 36,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,29,93,494.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,877 with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,901 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of cases is the lowest since May 4, 2020.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,41,449 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.2 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 180.19 crore.

Daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.47 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.47 per cent.

As many as 77.9 crore total tests have been conducted so far and 5,32,232 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The 27 new fatalities include 15 from Kerala.

A total of 5,15,877 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,752 from Maharashtra, 66,808 from Kerala, 40,018 from Karnataka, 38,023 from Tamil Nadu, 26,141 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,187 from West Bengal.