Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

The Supreme Court will commence hearing on November 9 on the tussle between Delhi Government and the Centre for control over bureaucracy in the national capital.

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud — which took up the matter on Tuesday —said the matter would be heard on a day-to-day basis.

The Bench — which also included Justice MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha — is expected to conduct paperless hearings as announced on September 7.

The Delhi Government has challenged the validity of amended Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 2021 and Rule 13 of the Transaction of Business Rules, 1993 which allegedly gave more powers to the Lt-Governor.