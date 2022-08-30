Daily wage earners, self-employed, unemployed among top categories committing suicide in 2021

PTI

New Delhi, August 30

Daily wage earners followed by self-employed people, unemployed people and people involved in farming sector were the top categories who have committed suicide in 2021, a covid pandemic year.

According to a latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau, a total of 1,64,033 people have committed suicides in 2021 across the country.

“Out of the total 1,18,979 male suicides, maximum suicides were committed by daily wage earners (37,751) followed by self-employed people (18,803) and unemployed people (11,724),” the report said.

A total of 45,026 females committed suicides during this period in the country.

As many as 10,881 people involved in farming sector consisting of 5,318 farmers and cultivators and 5,563 agricultural labourers have committed suicides during 2021, accounting for 6.6 per cent of total suicide victims in the country.

Out of 5,318 farmer and cultivator suicides, a total of 5,107 were males and 211 were females.

Majority of victims engaged in farming sector were reported in Maharashtra (37.3 per cent), Karnataka (19.9 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (9.8 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (6.2 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (5.5 per cent).

Out of 5,563 suicides committed by agricultural labourers during 2021, 5,121 were males and 442 were females.

Certain states and Union Territories namely, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry reported zero suicides of farmers and cultivators as well as agriculture labourers.

Government servants accounted for 1.2 per cent (1,898) as compared to seven per cent (11,431) from Private Sector Enterprises out of 1,64,033 total victims.

Employees from Public Sector Undertakings formed 1.5 per cent (2,541), whereas students and unemployed victims accounted for eight per cent (13,089 victims) and 8.4 per cent (13,714 victims) of total suicides respectively.

Self-employed category accounted for 12.3 per cent of total suicide victims (20,231 out of 1,64,033).

A total of 64.2 per cent (1,05,242) of suicide victims in 2021 were having annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh. 31.6 per cent (51,812) of suicide victims belong to annual income group of Rs 1 lakh to less than Rs five lakh.