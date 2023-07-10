Dalit man forced to lick slippers in UP, one held

Tribune News Service

Sonbhadra: A contractual employee of the electricity department has been arrested in UP’s Sonbhadra district for allegedly beating up a Dalit man and forcing him to lick his slippers, the police said. pti

Visiting US diplomats call on Dalai Lama in Delhi

new delhi: Visiting US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya along with diplomat Donald Lu called on the Dalai Lama in Delhi. US envoy Eric Garcetti was among other diplomats present.