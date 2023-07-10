Dalit man forced to lick slippers in UP, one held

Sonbhadra: A contractual employee of the electricity department has been arrested in UP’s Sonbhadra district for allegedly beating up a Dalit man and forcing him to lick his slippers, the police said. pti
Visiting US diplomats call on Dalai Lama in Delhi
new delhi: Visiting US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya along with diplomat Donald Lu called on the Dalai Lama in Delhi. US envoy Eric Garcetti was among other diplomats present.
Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rain, rising water level in Yamuna
Delhi records 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8...
Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa
Dera Bassi MLA visits several waterlogged societies in Dera ...