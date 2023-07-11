‘Darkest hour’: WB Governor to Shah on violence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 10

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and apprised him about the violence in the state during the panchayat elections on Saturday.

After his meeting with the Home Minister, Bose said, “The darkest hour is just before the dawn. There will be light at the end of the tunnel. The only message I could get today is if winter comes, can spring be far behind. Good will happen in the days to come.” The sources, however, confirmed that the Governor briefed Shah about the prevailing situation and his assessment of the polls marred by violence that claimed 20 lives.

The West Bengal Governor later called on President Droupadi Murmu.