Data protection Bill tabled in Lok Sabha, proposes penalties up to Rs 250 cr for leaks

New Delhi, August 3

The Centre today introduced the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha. It was tabled by Union Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw amid the Opposition’s demand that the Bill be sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for scrutiny. Opposition leaders said the Bill violated the fundamental right to privacy.

The Bill prescribed penalties up to Rs 250 crore for data breaches. It aims to make entities such as Internet companies, mobile apps and business houses more accountable and answerable about the collection, storage and processing of data of citizens as part of the right to privacy.

It proposes stiff penalties against individuals and companies that fail to prevent data breaches, lays down obligations on entities handling and processing data to protect rights of individuals, and moots creation of a Data Protection Board to “investigate complaints and impose penalties”. The board can issue directions to ensure compliance. The structure of the board is to be notified after the enactment of the Bill. The provision allows processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises right of individuals to protect their personal data, yet allowing processing personal data for lawful purposes.

Amid opposition by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Supriya Sule and Saugata Roy, Vaishnav said the Bill was not a “money Bill” and all issues raised by the opposition would be taken up during the debate.

Meanwhile, MoS for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Bill would protect the rights of all citizens. Taking to Twitter, he said, “The Bill introduced in Parliament is a significant milestone in PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Global Standard Cyber Laws for India’s $1 trillion digital economy.” — TNS

MAIN CONCERNS ABOUT THE BILL

Some of the most contentious issues include the wide-ranging exemptions to the government and its agencies, the dilution of powers of the data protection board, and amendment of the Right to Information Act, that rights groups say will significantly weaken the law

On appeal by Oppn MPs, Birla returns to LS

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who had said he won’t return to the Lok Sabha till Opposition MPs “behaved”, was back in the House following an appeal by the latter

#Lok Sabha