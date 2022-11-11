Daughter to donate kidney to ailing Lalu Yadav

PTI

New Delhi, November 10

Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav's Singapore-based daughter will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member said on Thursday.

Yadav (74) returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment of his kidney problems. The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, has been advised a kidney transplant.

His daughter Rohini Acharya, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life, a family member said. Yadav, currently in Delhi, is out on bail in a case related to fodder scam. He was hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi.

It is not clear where the transplant surgery would happen and when. Doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi, where he was treated earlier, said they were not aware of the development.