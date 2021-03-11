Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar hospitalised in Mumbai after chest pain

Mumbai, August 21
Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's jailed brother Iqbal Kaskar was admitted to the government-run J J Hospital in Mumbai after complaint of chest pain, an official said on Sunday.
Kaskar was rushed to the hospital on Saturday from the Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai and is undergoing treatment in the medical facility's cardiac department, the official said.
The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Kaskar in February this year in connection with a money laundering case.
The ED had taken him in custody from the Taloja jail where he was lodged in connection with multiple extortion cases registered against him. He had later been remanded in judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...