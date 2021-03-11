Day after banning wheat exports, Centre extends procurement season

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 15

A day after imposing ban on exports, the Centre on Sunday asked wheat producing states and UTs with procurement closing dates expiring early to continue purchases till May 31.

Wheat procurement under the central pool has been less during RMS 2022-23 as compared to previous RMS 2021-22 due to the higher market prices than MSP with farmers selling to private traders, officials said.

The Ministry of Food and Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs has also directed FCI to continue with wheat procurement under the central pool. The extended period is expected to benefit farmers, they added

The decision comes in the wake of requests by state governments and UTs to continue the procurement process amid rising prices of the grain and byproducts as ‘atta’.

Till Saturday, 180 LMT (corresponding purchase of 367 LMT during RMS 2021-22) of wheat has been procured, benefiting about 16.83 lakh farmers with MSP value of Rs.36,208 crore.

State-wise revised closing date for procurement of wheat during RMS 2022-23 are:

Punjab: May 31

Haryana: May 31

Uttar Pradesh: June 15

Madhya Pradesh: June 15

Bihar: July 15

Rajasthan: June 10

Uttarakhand: June 30

Delhi: May 31

Gujarat: June 15

Himachal Pradesh: June 15

Jammu & Kashmir: May 31