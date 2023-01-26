Day after opposing series, AK Antony’s son Anil quits Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 25

Former Defence Minister AK Antony’s son Anil Antony resigned from the Congress on Wednesday, saying he could not work as a 'chamcha' and would prefer to pursue professional goals independently rather than be part of “destructive narratives, most of which are against the very core interests of India”.

Anil had yesterday backed the government's stand to ban the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots and said the series compromised national sovereignty.

Noting that he was under pressure to retract the tweet, Anil resigned from his post as Kerala Congress Committee digital media convener and national coordinator of the AICC social media and digital communication cell. “By now, I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues and the coterie are keen to work only with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas who remain at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion for merit. Sadly, we don’t have much in common,” Anil tweeted.

