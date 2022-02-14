Day after reaching out to KCR, Stalin, Mamata says Congress can go its own way

TMC had asked Congress and Left to come together with other Opposition parties against BJP but they did not pay heed, says Mamata Banerjee

Day after reaching out to KCR, Stalin, Mamata says Congress can go its own way

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI file

PTI

Kolkata, February 14

Having reached out to regional satraps M K Stalin and K Chandrasekhar Rao to push for an anti-BJP alliance a day before, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday sought to edge the Congress out of any such prospective formation, saying no regional outfit shares cordial relations with it and that the “Congress can go its own way”.

Amid signs of increasing bonhomie between her and Telangana and Tamil Nadu counterparts Rao and Stalin, Banerjee had approached the two on Sunday to set up meetings of opposition chief ministers.

“The country’s federal structure has been bulldozed...the country’s Constitution is being demolished. We all need to come together to protect it,” she said on Monday after her party TMC swept the elections to four municipal corporations in West Bengal, dealing yet another body blow to the BJP after the saffron party’s humiliation in the assembly elections in 2021.

“Together we are trying to protect the federal structure. All regional parties must come to an understanding,” she said, referring to her telephone calls to Rao and Stalin.

Banerjee, who has intensified her efforts to form a coalition of opposition parties after she fell out with the Congress over cobbling together an alliance in Goa, claimed no regional outfit is on friendly terms with the main opposition party.

“The Congress can go its way, we will go ours,” she asserted.

Interestingly, the Congress is an alliance partner of the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

After a call from Banerjee, Rao said on Sunday he will soon meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the TMC supremo as part of the efforts to unite various political parties against the BJP.

“Mamata Behen ( Mamata Banerjee) called me. We had a discussion over phone. She invited me to Bengal or she’ll come to Hyderabad. She said mujhe dosa khilao. I said most welcome. She may come any time. We are discussing. There are so many political leaders across the nation,” Rao said when asked if he is still mooting the idea of a non-BJP, non-Congress Front.

Banerjee and Stalin, who share a common grouse over the actions of the governors of their respective states—Jagdeep Dhankhar and R N Ravi—also spoke on Sunday.

“Beloved Didi Mamata Banerjee telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states,” Stalin tweeted after the call.

“She suggested for a meeting of Opposition CMs. I assured her of DMK’s commitment to uphold State autonomy. Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi!,” he said.

Banerjee, who had visited Uttar Pradesh last week to campaign for the Samajwadi Party (SP), contended her TMC decided against contesting elections in that state in “the larger interest”.

“The TMC did not field any candidate in UP as I did not want Akhilesh Yadav (SP chief) to get weak in any seat. In the first phase, I am hoping Akhilesh’s party will win 37 of 57 seats,” she told a news channel. Polling was held for 58 assembly seats in the first phase on Thursday.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also said she would again visit UP on March 3 to hold a rally in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, to canvass for the Samajwadi Party.

“The country can be saved only if UP is protected (against the BJP). If we want to defeat Narendra Modi in 2024, big states like UP and Bengal will matter the most,” she said.

Banerjee said she had asked the Congress and the Left to come together with other opposition parties against the BJP but they did not pay heed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

On Punjab visit eve, PM Modi meets Beas dera chief

2
Punjab

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

3
Punjab

Amit Shah holds closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar

4
Nation

Two decades after department's lapse, excess allowance to be recovered from ex-servicemen

5
Haryana

Gurugram: Let down by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, say high-rise residents

6
Punjab

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks AAP's Delhi model

7
Chandigarh

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

8
Punjab

Amit Shah targets Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over mafia

9
Nation WHO-ICMR STUDY

41.4 per cent Indian adults not sweating it out

10
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

Don't Miss

View All
No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Trending

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Top Stories

‘Nava Punjab BJP de naal’: PM Modi says Punjab needs ‘double engine of development’

‘Nava Punjab BJP de naal’: PM Modi says state needs ‘double engine of development’

Capt Amarinder Singh praises PM at a rally in Jalandhar, say...

Channi will run a govt of small and medium businessmen, traders and farmers, says Rahul Gandhi in Hoshiarpur

Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur

Slams the Centre over farm bills

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Kala Ramachandra appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

According to police transfers ordered by the Haryana governm...

Hijab row: Prohibitory orders clamped in Mangaluru

Prohibitory orders clamped in Mangaluru in view of hijab row

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC clamped aro...

Cities

View All

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Khemkaran slowly warming up to AAP

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal endorses Gujarat HC's statement on GST

Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Raj Kumar Verka in Amritsar West

Octogenarian, whom Kangana targeted, canvasses for SSM

Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut targeted, canvasses for SSM

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Jalandhar: Over 1,500 devotees board special train Begumpura Express for Varanasi to celebrate Ravidas Jayanti

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Garhshankar Congress candidate

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana: Tight security during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, commuters face problems

BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Large number of AAP candidates are turncoats, tainted, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Man dead, 35 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Farmers protest Amit Shah’s visit in Patiala

Farmers protest Amit Shah's visit in Patiala

Beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine certificate sans jab

SGPC member Surjit Singh Garhi joins BJP

Rajpura: Two-time Congress legislator Hardyal Kamboj rides on development plank

Patiala: YPS students excel in ISC, ICSE exams