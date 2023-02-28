Day after SC rap on OROP, Defence Accounts Department instructs pension payment agencies to ensure timely payments

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, February 28

A day after the Supreme Court took the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to task over delay in the payment of one rank-one pension (OROP) arrears to retired defence personnel, the Defence Accounts Department on Tuesday issued instructions to banks and pension disbursing authorities release payments before March 15 in a single instalment.

On February 27, the apex court had pulled up the MoD over the delay and sought an explanation from the Defence Secretary for unilaterally extending the timeline for payments fixed by the court. The payment of arrears affects about 25 lakh pensioners.

The Apex Court had, on January 9, directed the MoD to pay the arrears arising out of pension revision with effect from July 2019 by March 15 this year On January 20, the MoD however, issued a communication that the arrears would be paid in four instalments, prompting some ex-servicemen to move the court.

A circular issued by the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions) on February 28 has asked banks, accounting offices, pension disbursing authorities and other agencies concerned to ensure timely payment of arrears to all eligible pensioners before March 2023 in one go in accordance with the court orders.

Soon after the Supreme Court’s strong observations on MoD’s approach towards the issue, the ministry had issued directions to the Defence Accounts Department for release of the arrears.

The earlier order of January 20 had stated that payment of arrears accrued on account of revision of pension, if any, would be paid in four equal half yearly instalments, though family pensioners including those in receipt of special or liberalized pension and all gallantry award winners would be paid arrears in one instalment as decided earlier.

In March 2022, the apex court had upheld the OROP formula notified by the central government in November 2015. The court had also directed that a pension refixation exercise must be conducted by the government as mandated in the OROP policy and the arrears should be paid within 3 months.

In June 2022, the MoD had sought an additional three months’ time for payment of arrears. The timeline was extended by three months in September 2022 and in January 2023, the Court granted another extension and directed that the payment be made by March 15 this year.

#Supreme Court