Days after MCD defeat, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigns

New Delhi, December 11
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigned on Sunday, days after the party's defeat in the municipal corporation polls to the Aam Aadmi Party.
BJP's Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed acting president.
The Aam Aadmi Party ended the BJP's 15-year-rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll in the results announced on Wednesday. The AAP won the election with 134 seats, while the BJP bagged 104.
"The resignation of Adesh Gupta as Delhi BJP president is being accepted as per the direction of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva is being appointed working state unit chief till the next order," BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said in an order.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sukhwinder Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend ceremony
Mukesh Agnihotri was administered the oath as the deputy chi...
Mukesh Agnihotri, the Brahmin face of Congress in Himachal Pradesh
With his elevation to the post of deputy chief minister, the...
Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other guman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa
Sidhu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding;...
Woman killed, son injured as assailants attack them in Punjab's Bathinda
The deceased identified as Madhu Goyal and her son as Vikas ...
Tarn Taran police effects major reshuffle day after RPG attack on Sarhali police station
As many as 20 cops from Tarn Taran police lines have been sh...