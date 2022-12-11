Days after MCD defeat, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigns

PTI

New Delhi, December 11

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigned on Sunday, days after the party's defeat in the municipal corporation polls to the Aam Aadmi Party.

BJP's Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed acting president.

The Aam Aadmi Party ended the BJP's 15-year-rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll in the results announced on Wednesday. The AAP won the election with 134 seats, while the BJP bagged 104.

"The resignation of Adesh Gupta as Delhi BJP president is being accepted as per the direction of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva is being appointed working state unit chief till the next order," BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said in an order.