Days when Afghanistan was used by others as 'strategic depth' are over, India tells UN Security Council

United Nations, December 21
The days when Afghanistan was used by others as so-called “strategic depth” are over, India said, asserting that such skewed approaches have only brought misery to the people of Afghanistan and mayhem in the region.
Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Verma, addressed a UN Security Council briefing on Afghanistan on Tuesday and said peace and stability in Afghanistan are critical imperatives that the international community needs to collectively strive for.
He said India would continue to play its role in pursuit of this objective and that the interests of the Afghan people would continue to be at the core of New Delhi's efforts.
“The days when Afghanistan was used by others as so-called ‘strategic depth’ are over. Such skewed approaches have only brought misery to the people of Afghanistan and mayhem in the region,” he said.
Verma said India is closely monitoring the security situation in Afghanistan and is actively engaged with the international community on issues related to that country.
“Terrorist attacks have targeted public spaces like places of worship and educational institutes, especially of minorities, as well as diplomatic premises. This is a concerning trend,” he said.
