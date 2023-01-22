DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over rising drunk driving incidents

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 21

Initiating suo moto action over increasing drunk driving incidents in the national capital, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police.

Recently, a 20-year-old girl was murdered in Kanjhawala after being hit and dragged by a car. In another incident, on January 19, a man in an inebriated condition allegedly sexually harassed and dragged the DCW chairperson near the AIIMS bus stop.

In its notice, the commission has stated that drunk driving was not only one of the most common causes of road accidents, but also posed a huge threat to women. The commission also raised the issue of the Delhi Police ceasing the usage of breath analysers to identify drunk drivers. In order to examine the steps taken by Delhi Police, the commission has already launched an inquiry into the issue and has asked them to respond on certain points. The police has been asked to respond by January 24.