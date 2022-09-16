De-recognise AAP for flouting norms, CEC told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 15

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, a group of 56 retired bureaucrats has demanded that the poll panel should de-recognise the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as its national convener Arvind Kejriwal allegedly attempted to “induce” public servants in Gujarat to help his party in the Assembly poll scheduled later this year.

Mentioning Kejriwal’s September 3 press conference, which he held in Gujarat’s Rajkot, they said during the course of his interaction with media he repeatedly induced the public servants of the state to work in tandem with the Aam Aadmi Party to ensure its victory in the election. They claimed that it was a blatant move by the party to politicise civil servants.

Maintaining a “veiled effort” was made to utilise the officers of the state to “further the electoral prospects” of AAP, the retired bureaucrats in their letter said the impact of such inducements “has a bearing on the democratic ethos with which India’s elections are conducted”.