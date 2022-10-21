Dead peddler's assets attached

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it had issued a provisional attachment order under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize assets worth over Rs 8.53 crore of a deceased Rajasthan-based narcotics dealer, who allegedly had links with an African drug lord, his family members and associates.

The ED in an official statement said the action had been taken against Subhash Dudani in a case linked to the manufacture and sale of methaqualone tablets, a prohibited substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The ED said Dudani along with his associates ran an international drug racket, partnering with late Ronny Jonny Smith, an African drug lord.