Dead soldiers' kin can retain houses for longer period

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

In a major relief for the families of soldiers dying during service, the Ministry of Defence has extended the period for which official houses can be retained.

Now, in case a soldier dies in the line of duty (battle casualty in official military language), the family can retain accommodation for three and a half years, which can be further extended by two years. Earlier, the accommodation could be kept for 2 years, and extendable by a year. Effectively, this will mean that the tenure goes up from three years to five and a half years.

In case of death while not in line of duty – termed as physical casualty —- the accommodation could earlier be retained by the affected family for two years. With the amended rules, the family will now be allowed to retain the accommodation for two years, and extendable by another two years. Effectively, it adds up to four years.