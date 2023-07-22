Deadly heatwaves take 264 lives

- As many as 264 persons have died amid sweltering heatwaves in the country this year
- This is the highest death toll due to heatwaves in India over the past five years
- The hill state of Himachal Pradesh, which experienced record high temperatures, witnessed nine deaths
- According to the Union Health Ministry data, tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Himachal hadn’t reported any death due to heatwave since 2015. That year, the government had started keeping records of deaths due to extreme weathers.
