Dearth of govt medical colleges surfaces; new colleges not enough to match increasing aspirants

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, August 8

Only 2.77 per cent of the total MBBS aspirants, who appeared in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) in 2022, could get admission in government institutes in the country.

The data were shared by the Union Education Minister in the Lok Sabha on Monday during the ongoing session on a question raised by an MP over the mounting expenditure on education.

Around 17.64 lakh students appeared for the NEET Exam and 95,313 got their MBBS seats. Of these, 48,929 got admission in government colleges, whereas 46,384 had to go to private colleges.

Nearly half the medical seats in the country are in private colleges, having course fees ranging between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, thereby making the medical education elitist.

Last year, the Ministry of Education, in Parliament, citing the National Medical Commission’s findings, had admitted that the median for fees of private universities was as high as Rs 21 lakh a year. The median is the middle number in an ascending or descending list.

Talking about the limited MBBS seats in the country, the ministry replied: “The number of MBBS seats in 2013-14 was 51,348 (24,468 in government colleges and 26,880 in the private category). In 2023-24, the number of MBBS seats in government colleges has been increased to 56,283 and in private colleges to 51,665, making a total of 1,07,948 seats and an increase of 110 per cent from 2013-14.”

However, the government did not inform the House that the number of students appearing for MBBS has also doubled since 2013-14.

According to the Union government data, the number of students appearing for the NEET increased from 6.58 lakh in 2013-14 to 20.38 lakh in 2023-24, a threefold rise.

#MBBS