 Death penalty: Supreme Court refers to 5-judge Constitution bench case on framing guidelines on mitigating circumstances : The Tribune India

Death penalty: Supreme Court refers to 5-judge Constitution bench case on framing guidelines on mitigating circumstances

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit says it is of the opinion that this matter requires a hearing by a larger bench to have clarity

Death penalty: Supreme Court refers to 5-judge Constitution bench case on framing guidelines on mitigating circumstances

Photo for representation. Tribune

PTI

New Delhi, September 19

The Supreme Court on Monday referred to a five-judge Constitution bench a suo motu plea on framing of guidelines on how and when potential mitigating circumstances be considered by courts during trial in cases which entail the death penalty as the maximum punishment.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said it was of the opinion that this matter required a hearing by a larger bench to have clarity and uniform approach as to when an accused, facing death penalty as maximum sentence, is required to be heard with regard to mitigating circumstances.

“Let matter be placed before the CJI for orders in this regard,” Justice S Ravindra Bhat said while pronouncing the verdict.

A death sentence is irreversible and every opportunity should be given to the accused for consideration of mitigating circumstances so that the court concludes that capital punishment is not warranted, the bench had observed while reserving its verdict on August 17.

The top court had taken note of the issue, saying there was an urgent need to ensure that mitigating circumstances for conviction of offences that carry the possibility of a death sentence are considered at the trial stage.

The case was titled as ‘Framing Guidelines Regarding Potential Mitigating Circumstances to be Considered While Imposing Death Sentences’. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Chandigarh University case: Accused youth arrested by Punjab police from Shimla, another detained

2
Punjab

Have addressed the concerns of Chandigarh University students over video incident, says Punjab ADGP Gurpreet Deo

3
Punjab

'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held

4
Punjab

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims

5
World

Canadian family goes on world tour to make ‘visual memories’ before 3 out of 4 children go blind

6
Punjab

Officer from Gurdaspur takes command of Coast Guard Region in Kolkata

7
Himachal

Chandigarh University case: Girl shared videos with 'boyfriend' in Shimla

8
Brand Connect

Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies (SCAM OR LEGIT) Shark Tank Shocking Alert

9
Punjab

Irrigation scam: Lookout notice against former Akali ministers Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon

10
Brand Connect

Keto Flow Gummies REVIEWS [Are Keto Gummies Safe] Price Scam or Legit & Benefits!

Don't Miss

View All
Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Top News

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University case

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case

DGP Gaurav Yadav says the team will work under the supervisi...

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates in wee hours of Monday

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24

A committee, including students, university officials, admin...

Youth accused in Chandigarh University video leak case works in bakery in Shimla

Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

The 23-year-old is a school dropout

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims

The state government officials have been claiming that the C...

Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case

Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case

Manish Sisodia says Pathak has got nothing to do with the ex...


Cities

View All

Criminal nexus: SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Criminal nexus: Amritsar SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Excise Dept officials raid farmhouse, held captive by Tarn Taran villagers

Roads leading to Golden Temple in bad shape

Amritsar: Woman, aides held for killing husband

Amritsar: 6 years on, Enforcement Directorate to finally probe multi-crore investment 'scam'

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres in Bathinda village

Lying shut for two years, govt-run physiotherapy centre of Bathinda Civil Hospital resumes work

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Bathinda district

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University case

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case

Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24

'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held

Protests erupt at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos

Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case

Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case

Kejriwal a megalomaniac, resorting to old drama it does before every state poll: BJP

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Arvind Kejriwal hints at AAP going solo in 2024 general elections

AAP extends sarcastic birthday wish to PM Modi; calls him ‘innovator-in-chief’, ‘technology geek’

Farmer, labour unions to block highway tomorrow

Phillaur labourers’ death: Farmer, labour unions to block highway tomorrow

Pitbull injures nine-year-old girl in Jalandhar, kin seek action

Jalandhar district reports 10 cases of Covid

Jalandhar: Teachers feed ambitions of needy budding players

Three held for illegal mining in Nawanshahr

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Ludhiana District’s Aam Aadmi Clinics bag top three positions in state

Covid: 4 more contract virus in Ludhiana

One-way traffic trial fails in Ludhiana's Chaura Bazaar

Broken Roads-I: Big potholes on Southern Bypass Road trouble commuters

Pulse Polio drive begins, over 1L given drops

Pulse Polio drive begins, over 1L given drops

Dengue stings 15 more in Patiala, case count 57

Minister to meet heads of Patiala MC wings today