Death row convict let off after 28 yrs as SC says he's juvenile

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Having spent more than 28 years in jail, a death row convict was on Monday ordered to be released immediately by the Supreme Court which concluded he was a juvenile when he murdered five women — one of whom was pregnant — and two children in Pune, Maharashtra, in 1994.

“Going by that certificate, his age at the time of commission of offence was 12 years and 6 months. Thus, he was a child/juvenile on the date of commission of offence for which he has been convicted, in terms of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act,” a Bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice KM Joseph and Justice Hrishikesh Roy said,

Holding that this shall be deemed to be his true age, the Bench said, “He has already served more than three years of incarceration and under the law... he cannot be subjected to capital punishment.”

“In view of this finding, the order sentencing him to death passed by the Additional Sessions Judge, Pune… and subsequently confirmed by the High Court and by this court would stand invalidated by operation of law,” Justice Bose said. Interestingly, Pune Sessions Court, the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court had recorded his age as being between 20 and 22 years.