Death row convict ordered to be released after 28 years as Supreme Court concludes he’s juvenile

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 27

Having spent more than 28 years in jail, a death row convict was on Monday ordered to be released immediately by the Supreme Court which concluded he was a juvenile when he murdered five women, -- one of whom was pregnant -- and two children in Pune, Maharashtra in 1994.

“Going by that certificate, his age at the time of commission of offence was 12 years and 6 months. Thus, he was a child/juvenile on the date of commission of offence for which he has been convicted, in terms of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) 2015 Act,” a Bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice KM Joseph and Justice Hrishikesh Roy said.

Holding that this shall be deemed to be his true age, the Bench said, “He has already served more than three years of incarceration and under the law as it prevailed at the time of commission of offence as also under the 2015 Act, he cannot be subjected to capital punishment.”

“In view of this finding, the order sentencing him to death passed by the Additional Sessions Judge, Pune …and subsequently confirmed by the High Court and by this Court would stand invalidated by operation of law,” Justice Bose said, writing the judgment for the Bench.

“He shall be set free forthwith from the correctional home in which he remains imprisoned, as he has suffered imprisonment for more than 28 years, having regard to the provisions of Section 18 of the 2015 Act,” Justice Bose wrote.

Interestingly, Pune Sessions Court, the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court – all three courts had recorded his age as being between 20 to 22 years.

After his death penalty was confirmed, he and one of his two accomplices filed mercy petitions with the President. The death penalty of his accomplice was commuted to life imprisonment in October 2016, while he withdrew his mercy plea and chose to file a petition before the Supreme Court seeking review of the verdict on the ground that he was a minor when he committed the murders.

Going by his school records from Rajasthan discovered in 2015, the top court concluded that he was a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence. The top court relied on the report of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pune, who had probed his claim of juvenility and found that he was a juvenile at that time.

