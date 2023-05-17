Death toll in Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy rises to 22, Opposition slams DMK govt

Chennai, May 17
With the death toll in the spurious liquor tragedy touching 22, and around 55 people hospitalised in Tamil Nadu, the Opposition parties have trained their guns on the DMK government.
A group of more than 50 people had consumed illicit brew at Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet in Marakkan, Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Many of them later complained of nausea, vomiting and itching in body parts and failing eye sight. By Saturday night, six people lost their lives.
Meanwhile, 50 km away from Marakkanam at Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district also many people after drinking locally procured brew complained of breathlessness, vomiting and nausea. By Saturday night and Sunday, nearly six people lost their lives in Madhuranthakam also.
Till Wednesday morning, 22 people have lost their lives in one of the gravest hooch tragedies of Tamil Nadu. Around 55 people from both Marakkanam and Maruthanthakam are in hospitals and many have complained of impaired vision.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has already issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Government on the hooch tragedy.
The Opposition has come out strongly against the government with the Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), demanding the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and State Excise and Prohibition Minister, Senthil Balaji for the hooch deaths.
The BJP has also called upon the Chief Minister to take stringent action against those who were involved in supplying industrial alcohol for making diluted alcohol.
The Opposition parties are planning to launch a major campaign across Tamil Nadu against the illicit liquor and alleged involvement of local DMK leaders in procuring and distributing illicit liquor which led to the death of 22 people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place in 48-72 hours: Surjewala
Congress urged people not to believe in speculation and 'fak...
Karnataka cliff-hanger—the suspense continues
Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar, why is it a difficult choice for...
Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development
Cabinet meeting held in Jalandhar, CM Bhagwant Mann lists de...
NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus
The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab
Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court gives SEBI time till August 14 to complete probe
The court’s comments come after Solicitor General Tushar Meh...