Debarred lawyer shoots at woman in Saket court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

An assailant allegedly opened fire at a woman inside the Saket court complex on Friday.

The woman, who sustained bullet injuries on her abdomen and hand, was rushed to hospital. The police said the accused had fired four rounds. While three bullets hit the woman, one a scribe. The police said the victim, identified as M Radha, was out of danger. The police said, the accused, identified as Kameshwar Prasad Singh, alias Manoj Singh, was debarred by the Bar Council. He had filed a case against the victim under Section 420 of the IPC and both reached the court for the hearing of the same. Vinod Sharma, president, Saket Bar Association, said the accused had given Rs 25 lakh to the victim on interest, but she had not returned the money.

The shooter was arrested by the crime branch team of the Police in the evening.