You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, August 9
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking for the first time since getting reinstated in Lok Sabha, on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of having ‘murdered India’ in Manipur.
“You are traitors and not nationalists. That is why your Prime Minister does not go to Manipur… You have murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur,” said Gandhi while opening the second day of debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Amid protests from opposition, Rahul added: “You are not protectors of Bharat Mata, You are killers of Bharat Mata.”
“The PM did not go to Manipur. Probably he does not consider Manipur as part of India,” claimed the Congress leader. He accused the BJP of having divided Manipur into two communities. “Their politics has murdered India in Manipur,” he added.
At this moment, Union Minister Kiran Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, intervened and said, “Rahul should apologise. Your party (Congress) has been in power for 60 years. The militancy in north-east has existed because of the Congress." A united opposition protested and questioned Speaker Om Birla, “How Rijiju’s mic was switched on?"
Speaker Om Birla warned of action against protestors.
Rahul went on to question” “Why are you not using the Indian Army, it can restore peace in one day.
The Congress leader showed a poster which, he claimed, depicted what Modi had done for industrialist Gautam Adani. Speaker Om Birla questioned showing of such posters.
Before starting his speech, Rahul thanked the Speaker for reinstating him in Lok Sabha.
The Congress leader referred to his recent ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra saying he heard the voice of India. “I heard lakhs of people. Every day, people from various strata would come and give their views. I kept on hearing what they were saying.”
Home Minister Amit Shah says that no-confidence motion has been brought to create confusion among people.
He says people and Parliament have full confidence in the Modi government. “People have voted Modi government to power twice; Modi most successful PM in India”, says the Home Minister.
#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leaves Parliament for his program in Rajasthan, after speaking on the No Confidence Motion. pic.twitter.com/vyOidgURrB— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju interjects during Rahul's LS speech, demands apology over Manipur remarks. "Rahul should apologise for his party has been in power for more than 60 years. The militancy in north-east has been because of the Congress."
Opposition questions Speaker who switched on Rijiju’s mic. Speaker Om Birla warns of action.
Rahul says, "Army can restore peace in Manipur in one day but the government is not using its services."
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "A few days back, I went to Manipur. Our PM didn't go, not even to this day, because for him Manipur is not India. I used the word 'Manipur' but the truth is that Manipur does not remain anymore. You have divided Manipur into two. You have divided and broken Manipur..."
"I am going today," he says when ruling MPs ask him when will he go to Rajasthan, adding that "you are not protector of Bharat mata, you killed Bharta mata".
"The last time I spoke, I caused you (Birla) pain. I focused on Adani ji with such intensity, your senior leaders felt pain. That pain also affected you, for that I apologise to you," Gandhi told Speaker Om Birla.
"I only spoke the truth. My BJP friends, you need not be afraid because my speech today will not be focused on us. Rumi said, 'Jo shabd dill se aate hain woh dil mein jaate hain'. Will not attack you much."
"I walked from one end of the country to another, from the coast to the snowy mountains of Kashmir. The yatra is still not over... Many people asked me after it started, 'Why do you walk, what is your aim'. "I did not know why I wanted to walk but I soon understood the thing that I love and the thing for which I am willing to die and go to Modi ji's jail, the thing for which I bore abuse for 10 years, I wanted to understand," he said.
Rahul Gandhi thanks Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for reinstating him as member.
