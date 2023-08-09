You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, August 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking for the first time since getting reinstated in Lok Sabha, on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of having ‘murdered India’ in Manipur.

“You are traitors and not nationalists. That is why your Prime Minister does not go to Manipur… You have murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur,” said Gandhi while opening the second day of debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Amid protests from opposition, Rahul added: “You are not protectors of Bharat Mata, You are killers of Bharat Mata.”

“The PM did not go to Manipur. Probably he does not consider Manipur as part of India,” claimed the Congress leader. He accused the BJP of having divided Manipur into two communities. “Their politics has murdered India in Manipur,” he added.

At this moment, Union Minister Kiran Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, intervened and said, “Rahul should apologise. Your party (Congress) has been in power for 60 years. The militancy in north-east has existed because of the Congress." A united opposition protested and questioned Speaker Om Birla, “How Rijiju’s mic was switched on?"

Speaker Om Birla warned of action against protestors.

Rahul went on to question” “Why are you not using the Indian Army, it can restore peace in one day.

The Congress leader showed a poster which, he claimed, depicted what Modi had done for industrialist Gautam Adani. Speaker Om Birla questioned showing of such posters.

Before starting his speech, Rahul thanked the Speaker for reinstating him in Lok Sabha.

The Congress leader referred to his recent ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra saying he heard the voice of India. “I heard lakhs of people. Every day, people from various strata would come and give their views. I kept on hearing what they were saying.”

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Manipur #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi