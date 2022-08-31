Debut edition of CUET-UG sees 60% attendance

New Delhi, August 30
The debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for admissions to central universities concluded today with around 60 per cent attendance, according to National Testing Agency officials.
According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. However, some exams had to be deferred to accommodate students in cases of glitches.
