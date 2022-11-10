Decide on Azam Khan’s petition in 24 hourrs, special court told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed an Uttar Pradesh special court to decide in 24 hours Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan’s petition seeking a stay on his conviction and three-year imprisonment in a hate speech case to save him from being disqualified as an MLA from the Rampur Sadar Assembly seat.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also asked the Election Commission not to notify till November 10 the bypoll to the Rampur Sadar constituency which fell vacant following Khan’s conviction and his subsequent disqualification.

The Election Commission was free to issue the notification for the bypoll on or after November 11 after the Special Court decides on Khan’s plea, it said. Khan was convicted in a hate speech case on October 27 and awarded a three-year jail term by a Rampur court. The next day, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat had announced his disqualification from the House.