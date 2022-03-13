Decision on UP government formation likely today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Setting in motion the process of government formation in four states, the BJP leadership is expected to take major decisions regarding the council of ministers in key state of Uttar Pradesh and the next CM of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be here for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central leadership, including party chief JP Nadda, sources say.

Though the BJP created history in Uttarakhand, retaining power and winning 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his Khatima seat, putting the leadership in a rather piquant situation.

Amid speculations whether the central leadership will back Dhami, the sources say many BJP MLAs have offered to vacate seats to put him back at the helm of affairs. The consensus appears in his favour, though several other names are also doing the rounds for the top job in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, in UP, the leadership has to take a decision on the fate of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who lost the Sirathu Assembly constituency to Pallavi Patel, the elder sister of NDA ally and Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel. —