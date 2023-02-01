Budget Session: Decisive govt at helm, India solution provider now: President Droupadi Murmu

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 31

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said India, with a stable, fearless and decisive government at the helm, was emerging as a global solution-provider and every citizen’s confidence was peaking.

Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament for the first time at the start of the Budget session today, the President listed government’s interventions covering a cross-section of society, mainly the SCs, STs, OBCs, women and youth, to say that in nine years of the BJP rule, people had witnessed many positive changes for the first time.

The President called corruption the “biggest enemy of democracy and social justice”.

“The biggest change is that today, every Indian’s confidence is at its peak and the world’s outlook towards India has changed. India, which once looked at others for solutions, is emerging as a solution-provider for problems faced by the world,” said the President in a 65-minute speech dotted with frequent applause led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opposition AAP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi boycotted the speech. Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi was present, but Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was away, stuck in Kashmir because of inclement weather.

Ahead of nine state elections and 2024 Lok Sabha poll, the President hailed people for electing stable governments in 2014 and 2019.

Touching upon BJP’s core cultural agenda and development push, the President said the government was blending “virasat and vikas (heritage and development), besides shedding all traces of the slave mentality as evidenced in the renaming of the Rajpath as the Kartavya Path.

The President drew a contrast of educational infrastructure, saying while only 145 medical colleges were opened between 2004 and 2014 (Congress-led UPA rule), over 260 came up from 2014 to 2022 (under the BJP).

