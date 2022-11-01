Declassify Operation Bluestar, 1984 anti-Sikh pogrom documents: BJP leader RP Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

The BJP on Monday demanded a “truth commission” to unravel the reality of the 1984 Sikh massacre and the role of “high and mighty” in the pogrom. It also called for the declassification of documents pertaining to the period leading up to Operation Bluestar and the genocide.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, BJP spokesperson RP Singh referred to the Justice Dhingra Commission report that flagged an “invisible hand” behind the massacre and said only a truth commission could unravel the complete truth.

The letter, written to coincide with the 38th anniversary of the anti-Sikh riots, states, “The declassification will help in unlocking and bringing to the forefront the invisible hand, which finds a mention in the Justice Dhingra report, behind the conspiracies. One of the notes written by RN Kao, then security adviser to Indira Gandhi, is at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library and pertains to Indira’s assassination. This also needs to be declassified,” the letter says.

Singh said a truth commission was needed, “so that members of 1, Akbar Road, team who conceived and executed Operation Bluestar and the pogrom in Delhi and other cities for electoral gains are exposed”.

He sought investigations into the role of late Rajiv Gandhi’s aides — Arun Singh and Kamal Nath — and police officers. “Tarlochan Singh, OSD to then President Giani Zail Singh, should also be asked to share details of what transpired between the President and then Home Minister,” said RP Singh.

