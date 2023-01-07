Deep chill in region, foggy conditions persist; expect rain in coming days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Cold wave conditions are being witnessed all across the North, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and are likely continue in the first half of the next week.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius, while in Punjab, Balachaur was the coldest at 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Authorities in Rohtak convert condemned Roadways buses into night shelters

A bus painted in pink serves as a night shelter for women

A blue bus is meant for men; each can take in 20 persons

Quilts and mattresses have been provided in both buses

There could be a gradual rise in night temperatures along with the possibility of rain at certain places. “Due to the approaching of two western disturbances in quick succession, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise gradually by 3-5 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest India in the next three days,” a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Under the influence of the western disturbances, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana during the next 24 hours, it said. Light to moderate scattered rainfall over the Western Himalayan region is expected during January 7-9.

Dense to very dense fog, along with ground frost conditions, is also very likely to continue in many parts during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The northern states have been in the grip of a severe cold wave and foggy conditions over the past several days. The minimum temperatures in Punjab over the past 24 hours ranged from 3.5 degrees Celsius (Balachaur) to 7.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature ranged from 7.8 degrees Celsius (Balachaur) to 12.6 degrees Celsius (Faridkot and Pathankot).

In Haryana, the minimum temperature ranged from 2.5 degrees Celsius (Narnaul) to 6.2 degrees Celsius (Ambala), while the maximum temperature ranged from 8.5 degrees Celsius (Ambala) to 16 degrees Celsius (Narnaul), according to the IMD.