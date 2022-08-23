Deepa Dasmunshi is Congress HP screening chief, Chennithala heads Gujarat panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 23

Former union minister and ex MP Deepa Dasmunshi was on Tuesday appointed chairperson of the Congress screening committee for the Himachal Pradesh elections due later this year.

Ramesh Chennithala, former leader of opposition in the Kerala Assembly, ex state home minister and ex state Congress chief, will head the AICC screening panel for Gujarat.

Both Himachal and Gujarat will go to elections later this year.

In the AICC Himachal screening committee, Congress chief SOnia Gandhi has appointed party’s national secretary and ex Madhya Pradesh forest minister Umang as member along with AICC secretary from Rajasthan Dheeraj Gurjar.

In the Gujarat screening committee, former Delhi Congress MLA Jai Kishan and Shivaji Rao Moghe are members.

Both the panels will have state AICC in charges, state chiefs, CLP leaders, state secretaries and campaign committee in charges as ex officio members.

Ex officio members in the Himachal screening committee of AICC are in charge Rajeev Shukla, state unit president Pratibha Singh, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, campaign chief Sukhwinder Sukhu.

In Gujarat panel, ex officio members will be state in charge Raghu Sharma, PCC chief Jagdish Thakor, CLP leader Sukhram Rathwa and AICC secretaries for the state.

The screening panels will short list candidates for the elections and send the short list for finalization by the party’s Central Election Committee which Sonia Gandhi heads.