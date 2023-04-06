Deeply pained by Anil's decision, will always be loyal to Nehru family, says A K Antony as his son joins BJP

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, April 6

Veteran Congress leader A K Antony on Thursday said he was deeply pained by the decision of his son Anil to join the BJP.

The former Kerala Chief Minister declared his unconditional loyalty to the ‘Nehru family’ in the face of his son’s decision to join the rival party.

Hours after Anil K Antony joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan in New Delhi, an emotionally charged Antony termed as “wrong” Anil’s decision to join the BJP, and said he would continue to be a Congressman till his last breath.

“I am deeply pained by Anil’s decision to join the BJP. It was a wrong decision,” Antony told reporters at the KPCC headquarters here.

The former Defence Minister said he would continue to raise his voice against the BJP and the RSS.

Apparently responding to Anil’s allegations against the ‘Nehru-Gandhi family, Antony said his loyalty would always lie with the Nehru family, which is still at the forefront of the “fearless fight to safeguard the basic ideals of India”.

Anil, who headed the Digital Media cell of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, quit the Congress two months ago, after criticising the party’s stand on the controversial documentary film of the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and slammed the Congress leadership for working for a “single family” instead of for the country.

#BJP #Congress #Kerala #RSS