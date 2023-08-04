Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Supreme Court told Purnesh Modi's original surname is not Modi

New Delhi, August 4
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday told the Supreme Court that the original surname of former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi, who filed a defamation case against him, is not Modi and he belongs to the Modh Vanika Samaj.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Gandhi, told a three-judge bench of Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar that his client is not a hardened criminal and there is no conviction in any case despite several cases filed against him by BJP workers.
The top court is hearing a plea by Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.
Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case
Rahul to get back his MP status; court says no reason has be...
Truth vindicated, no force can silence voice of people: Congress on court stay on Rahul's conviction
The Congress describes it as a ‘victory of love over hate’
Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred following violence; Narendra Bijarniya replaces him
Singla will be the new Bhiwani SP
Following Nuh violence, cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi joins probe by Faridabad police
A case was registered against him for trying to stir religio...
ASI begins survey of Gyanvapi mosque
The survey begins at around 7 am, ASI sources say