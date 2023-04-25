Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi files appeal in Gujarat HC against Surat sessions court order

Ahmedabad, April 25
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Gujarat High Court challenging the order of the Surat sessions court which had declined to stay his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark, a lawyer said.
Congress advocate BM Mangukia confirmed Gandhi (52) has filed an appeal in the HC here against the last week’s order of the sessions court.
A metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat on March 23 sentenced the former Congress president to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500 (dealing with criminal defamation) in the 2019 case filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.
Following the verdict, Gandhi, elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, was disqualified as a Member of Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.
The Surat sessions court on April 20 rejected the Congress leader’s application for a stay on his conviction.
Gandhi is currently on bail in the case.
