Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court

New Delhi, January 16
The Supreme Court on Monday held that the default bail granted to an accused can be cancelled if a special and strong case is made out on filing of a charge sheet.
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said mere filing of charge sheet would not result in cancellation unless the court is satisfied that a strong case is made out that the accused has committed a non-bailable offence.
"The bail granted to an accused can be cancelled on merits if a special and strong ground is made out on filing of a charge sheet and the courts are not precluded from considering plea for cancellation of bail," the bench said.
The observation came while directing the Telangana High Court to consider on merits the CBI’s plea for cancellation of bail to Erra Gangi Reddy in connection with the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.
