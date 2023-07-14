 Defence cooperation strong pillar of India-France relationship: PM Modi : The Tribune India

‘We are preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years; we are setting bold and ambitious goals for this’, said Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron wave before their talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on Friday. AP/PTI



Paris, July 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a roadmap to strengthen India-France strategic ties over the next 25 years was being prepared with bold and ambitious goals, as he asserted that defence cooperation was a strong pillar of the relationship.

Modi, who is here on a two-day official visit, was received warmly at the Elysee Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron after which the two leaders made press statements.

“We are celebrating the 25th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership. On the strong foundation of the last 25 years, we are preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years. We are setting bold and ambitious goals for this," Modi said at a joint press statement with President Macron.

He said defence ties have always been the basic pillar of bilateral relations between the two countries. “This is a symbol of mutual trust between the two countries," he said.

"France is an important partner in ‘Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or naval aircraft, together we want to fulfil not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries," Modi said.

Noting that the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict have impacted the whole world, Modi said the countries of the Global South have been particularly impacted negatively.

"This is a matter of concern. To find solutions to such problems, it is important for countries to make efforts unitedly. We believe that all disputes can be resolved only through dialogue and diplomacy. India is willing to contribute to lasting peace,” the prime minister said.

"In the fight against terrorism, India and France have been together. We believe that strong action needs to be taken against cross-border terrorism," Modi said.

In his remarks, Modi also said the two countries have agreed to launch India's Unified Payment Interface in France.

He also announced that India would open a new Consulate in the port town of Marseilles.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi joined President Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds here during the French National Day celebrations.

Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

#France #Narendra Modi

